Teacher charged in alleged sexual assault incidents at Toronto high school

Toronto police say a 42-year-old teacher is facing sexual assault and exploitation charges after a female student was sexually assaulted three times.

Police said in a statement that between late 2017 and Jan. 29, a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a teacher inside the school.

Officers said the teacher was arrested on Monday.

Stephen Parkin, 42, of Courtice, Ont., was charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation. He is scheduled to appear in a Scarborough court on March 20.

In a letter to parents from the principal of Winston Churchill Collegiate Institute on Tuesday, Parkin was identified as a history and music teacher at the school.

“Upon learning of the allegations, staff acted immediately to place the employee on home assignment and to notify the authorities. School administration will continue to cooperate with police in their investigation,” Ian Bain wrote.

“While it is important to remember that laying criminal charges does not constitute guilt, and that a person is innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law, we also cannot and do not take these allegations lightly. The safety of our students is a top priority and we are committed to enforcing policies about their well-being.”

Bain said supports will be offered to students who require assistance.

The letter said a meeting for parents will be held at the school on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.