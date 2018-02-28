Toronto teacher charged with allegedly sexually assaulting 10-year-old boy

Toronto police say they have arrested a teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy.

They say a man who teaches at the Islamic Foundation of Toronto took the boy off school grounds around 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 16.

Police say the man drove the boy to an area a few kilometres away where he allegedly sexually assaulted the child.

0228 13:18 Saleh Momla, 24, Chrgd In Ongoing Child Sxl Asslt Invst, …Man's Phot Rlsd https://t.co/N831ZAMfBQ — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) February 28, 2018

They say the man then returned to school with the boy.

Saleh Momla, a 24-year-old Toronto man, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.