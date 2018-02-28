Toronto teacher charged with allegedly sexually assaulting 10-year-old boy
A A
Toronto police say they have arrested a teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy.
They say a man who teaches at the Islamic Foundation of Toronto took the boy off school grounds around 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 16.
Police say the man drove the boy to an area a few kilometres away where he allegedly sexually assaulted the child.
They say the man then returned to school with the boy.
Saleh Momla, a 24-year-old Toronto man, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.