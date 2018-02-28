Crime
February 28, 2018 2:35 pm
Updated: February 28, 2018 2:37 pm

Toronto teacher charged with allegedly sexually assaulting 10-year-old boy

By Staff The Canadian Press

Saleh Momla, 24, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

A A

Toronto police say they have arrested a teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy.

They say a man who teaches at the Islamic Foundation of Toronto took the boy off school grounds around 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 16.

Police say the man drove the boy to an area a few kilometres away where he allegedly sexually assaulted the child.

They say the man then returned to school with the boy.

Saleh Momla, a 24-year-old Toronto man, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Islamic Foundation of Toronto
Saleh Momla
Toronto Police
Toronto teacher sexual assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News