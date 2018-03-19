London riverfront revamp awaiting environmental assessment

The Back to the River project could take a big step forward Monday afternoon.

London city council’s civic works committee will be voting whether to approve an environmental assessment study for the project during their meeting.

They would be approving an additional $400,000 to Jacobs Engineering, which would officially begin work on the $8-million project.

In June 2014, the London Community Foundation revealed plans to spend $250,000 to help mount a design competition for the urban stretch of the Thames River.

With approval from both the city and the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority, the foundation launched the Back to the River competition just under a year later in May 2015.

From the 19 firms that submitted entries, five finalists were chosen, each receiving $40,000 to create their vision. From there, the Denver-based firm Civitas came out on top. They teamed up with the London office of Stantec.

They were given $200,000 to develop their vision.

The project would reshape a chunk of the city’s core, with an open event plaza, pedestrian bridge, and scenic outlooks, all along a five-kilometre stretch of the Thames River.

Plans also include an elevated boardwalk, called the Ribbon, that jets out over the water.