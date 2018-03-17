Edmonton police ask public to help them find ‘violent offender’ wanted on 49 warrants

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued a news release on Friday to ask the public for help as they try to track down a 25-year-old man they describe as a “violent offender.”

Cody Young is wanted on 49 outstanding warrants, including break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen credit cards and mischief.

Police said Young is five-foot-eleven and 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and a mole on the right side of his upper lip. He has a tattoo of a happy face on his left shoulder and a sad face on his right shoulder.

“Young has a history of drug use and violent offences, including the use of weapons,” police said, adding they believe Young is in Edmonton or the surrounding area.

If anyone sees Young, police advise not to approach him.

Anyone with any information about Young’s whereabouts is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.