Candlelit vigil held for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou’s family, now desperate for help

The past four days have drained Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou’s parents.

“I’m suffering, it’s been four days I haven’t sleep, I miss my son,” said the boy’s mother, Akouena Noella Bibie.

Bibie is so exhausted she nearly fainted talking to reporters.

More than ever,she and her husband now believe their son has been kidnapped and they’re asking for help.

READ MORE: Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou’s family hires private investigator to explore kidnapping theory

“Help me find my child, help my find my son, I beg you, I beg you” Bibie said with tears streaming through her cheeks.

Related Police continue to search for missing boy Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Watch above: the Kouakou’s desperate plea for help

In their darkest hour, more than one hundred people brought their prayers and support to the family’s doorstep.

“We’re not alone, thank you, thank you,” Jeffrey Ariel’s father said, overwhelmed with joy and relief.

Jeffrey’s friend, 10 year old Gabriel Fournier-Villeneuve organized tonight’s vigil.

“It’s my birthday and as a gift, I don’t want gifts. I want to bring hope to those who’ve lost it,” said the young boy.

READ MORE: So many volunteers joined the search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou that police told them to stop coming

Volunteers are not giving up, they’ve been showing up in droves throughout the day.

“I was at home, I have kids. I was just pretty concerned about what’s happening,” said Jolene Brunet, who came from Rosemont to help.

Police are continuing their investigation by going door to door and talking to neighbours in the area.

They’ve relocated the command post to a nearby strip mall.

The parking lot where they were previously located at could no longer accommodate them.

And as police called it a night on Friday, the family says they’ll spend yet another sleepless night organizing Saturday’s search.

They’re still fighting but now with the certainty they’re not alone and with faith of a miracle.