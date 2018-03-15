Police to continue search for missing boy Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou on Friday

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, police called it a night in their search for 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou.

They say their search has time and again come up empty. But that doesn’t mean they’re giving up.

In fact, they say they’ve received multiple leads throughout the day and they’ll spend all night analyzing the evidence.

That includes video footage that has Ariel’s father on edge leading him to believe his son has been kidnapped.

The surveillance video from a nearby home shows Ariel walking by and turning around twice. The footage has Ariel’s dad convinced someone was following his boy and from there, things took a turn for the worse.

“I would like to make an appeal to the person possible that is with my son to tell him that he’s a good boy, he can’t do harm to anybody, he’s a good boy, please let my son go,” said Kouadiou Frederic Kouakou.

Police wouldn’t comment on the video. They say they so far have no reason to believe Ariel has been kidnapped but are not discounting any theories. Officers spent the day combing through the area where Ariel was last seen.

A provincial police helicopter surveyed the area.

Officers also used sonar to get a look beneath the water and to inspect the shoreline.

Others searched on foot — even on horseback — going over every inch of the park.

“Tomorrow morning, search will start back with police officers. We will have the canine unit on site too, the horse squad will be there and if the weather is good for us, we will have the boat back on the river also,” said Benoit Boisselle, a spokesperson with Montréal police.

Meanwhile, the command post near Parc de la Merci will remain on-site. Officers are encouraging anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come to the command post or call 911.

