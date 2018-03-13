Canada
Montreal police search for missing 10-year-old boy in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Montreal police said Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was last seen leaving his home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville to go to a friend's house Monday afternoon. March 12, 2018.

Montreal police (SPVM) is searching for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, 10, who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Family members say he left his home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville to go to a friend’s house.

Kouakou is 4”6’ and weighs 90lb. He was wearing a black jacket, grey pants and yellow shoes at the time of his disappearance.

“We have searched parks, streets, businesses and shopping malls through the night,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

“We hope to extend our search Tuesday during daylight.”

Kouakou is known to regularly visit the Maison des jeunes au parc Mésy, Marselin-Wilson Park or the Galeries Normandie shopping mall.

Montreal police also stated that Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou’s father had confiscated his video games as a recent punishment.

The Montreal police are asking for anybody that has information about the boy’s disappearance to contact them anonymously at Info-Crime: 514 393-1133.

Global News