Athena Gervais
March 10, 2018 2:19 pm
Updated: March 10, 2018 2:23 pm

Funeral for Athena Gervais in St-Felicien

Laval police have found the body of missing teen Athena Gervais.

Athena Gervais, the 14-year-old, who died in Laval near her school on March 1, will be buried Saturday afternoon in St. Felicien.

Gervais’ body was found near a stream behind Poly-Jeunesse High School in Laval four days after her death.

A preliminary autopsy revealed no signs of violence.​

However, shortly before her death, the teenager reportedly consumed a sweetened alcoholic beverage called FKD UP.

A few days after her body was found, Geloso Group, the company that produced the beverage, announced it was ceasing its production and pulling the product from store shelves.

-With files from La Presse Canadienne 
