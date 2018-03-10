Funeral for Athena Gervais in St-Felicien
Athena Gervais, the 14-year-old, who died in Laval near her school on March 1, will be buried Saturday afternoon in St. Felicien.
Gervais’ body was found near a stream behind Poly-Jeunesse High School in Laval four days after her death.
A preliminary autopsy revealed no signs of violence.
However, shortly before her death, the teenager reportedly consumed a sweetened alcoholic beverage called FKD UP.
A few days after her body was found, Geloso Group, the company that produced the beverage, announced it was ceasing its production and pulling the product from store shelves.
-With files from La Presse Canadienne
