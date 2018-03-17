Peterborough gearing up green for ‘the busiest day of the year,’ St. Patrick’s Day

Peterborough is counting down until the day of all things Irish!

“Peterborough is the most Irish community per-capita in Canada. We have almost 62 per cent of people in this town have Irish roots,” said Tim Burke, Peterborough Parade Chair.

Peterborough bars like Champs Bar and Grill and McThirsty’s are saying this day is “the busiest time of year!”

Champs Bar and Grill is gearing up with Guinness available there for the first time on tap.

READ MORE: Popular St. Patrick’s Day tradition has Saskatchewan roots

“We have green beer pouring at 11 a.m. till 2 a.m., the kitchen has made some delicious Irish dishes up for us for food, we have the Roy Brothers band here playing at 2 p.m.,” said bartender Crystal Konieczny.

McThirsty’s will have lots of green beer, live music all day, and a party in the next door alley.

“Party in the alley, so we’ll be licensing for another few people in the alleyway, which will also have beer and smoked meat,” said bar manager, Alan Macgregor.

READ MORE: Peterborough St. Patrick’s Day Parade

“I’ve been coming to McThirstys for 10 or 11 years for St. Patrick’s day, so [I’m] looking forward to it,” said Curtis Barker.

The St. Paddy’s day parade starts at noon on Saturday, with around 70 entries.

“It’s a family parade, celebrating the Irish heritage of Peterborough,” said Burke. “And you know the old saying is if you aren’t Irish, on St. Paddy’s day you are Irish so it doesn’t matter,” he adds.

Peterborough Police will be conducting ride checks all day Sunday and Sunday morning and want to let everyone know to “please celebrate responsibly.”