Vancouver police issue warning after string of random, unprovoked assaults

Vancouver police have issued a public warning in the wake of a string of unprovoked assaults on the city’s west side in February.

The first two incidents were reported on Feb. 5, the first around 1 p.m. and the second just after 5 p.m., according to a police media release.

The third incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Feb 22, while the fourth happened two days later just after midnight.

According to police, in each case the suspect would walk up to the victim in a public place such as a convenience store or sidewalk. Then, without provocation, he would either punch, elbow or push the victim before walking off, police said.

No one was seriously injured in the alleged assaults.

In all four cases, the victim did not know their alleged attacker, and the incidents appear to be random, investigators said.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his 20s, standing 5’9″ tall with a medium build. He is described as clean-shaven with short black hair.

In the first two incidents, he was wearing a white t-shirt with an upside down “A” symbol on it, a blue jacket, blue jeans, and black runners, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department’s major crimes section at 604-717-2541.