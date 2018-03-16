Stormy Daniels has been physically threatened in wake of Donald Trump allegations, lawyer says

Stormy Daniels has been threatened with physical harm stemming from her nondisclosure agreement about an alleged affair with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to the adult film star’s lawyer.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing the adult film actress, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, told the hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, that his client has been threatened if she didn’t remain silent about her claims.

“Was she threatened in any way?” host Mika Brzezinski asked the attorney.

“Yes,” Avenatti said.

“Was she threatened physical harm?” Brzezinski said.

“Yes,” the attorney said, but did not provide further details.

The host asked whom threatened her, but again, the lawyer refused to provide details.

Avenatti said that more detail would be revealed in an interview taped with CBS’ News “60 Minutes.” He says: “There’s the act and the coverup and the American people are going to learn about both in the interview and beyond.”

Earlier this month, Clifford filed a lawsuit against Trump in what she said is an effort to speak freely about her alleged relationship with the president without fear of legal retaliation. She was paid US$130,000 not to give details of her alleged encounters with Trump.

The porn actress’ lawsuit claims Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen have made a concerted effort to silence her for more than a year. According to the lawsuit, Trump never signed a non-disclosure agreement arranged between Cohen and Clifford to keep her quiet about their alleged affair.

Clifford is among a number of women who have spoken up about sexual encounters with Trump, who has denied the accusations.

Avenatti said Friday six other women have approached him about stories of Trump.

“We have not vetted those stories. We are in the very preliminary stages of determining the veracity of those stories,” the attorney said. “We haven’t determined whether we are going to represent them. … I want to preach caution, which I have done for weeks now in connection with this case, because it is very important that we don’t get over the tips of our skis in connection with this.

“This needs to be a measured, thoughtful approach and that’s what we are doing,” Avenatti said.

The attorney added that two of the women who have approached him claim to have confidentiality agreements.

“Again, people can claim all kinds of things,” Avenatti cautioned. “When there’s a situation like this, there is a tendency by people to come forward and make up a lot of nonsense.”