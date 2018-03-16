Kingston Transit to receive $77M from Ottawa and Queen’s Park to expand services over next decade

Kingston Transit is about to receive a cash injection from the federal and provincial governments to expand its services.

According to a news release, over the next 10 years the local transit service will receive $42 million from Ottawa and $35 million from Queen’s Park to “build new urban transit networks and service extensions that will transform the residents live, move and work.”

“Efficient and sustainable public transit plays an important role in keeping our communities among the best places in the world to live, while contributing to clean economic growth,” said Kingston and the Islands MP Mark Gerretsen.

“By working with our provincial and municipal partners, we will deliver real support through transformative projects that will benefit the residents of Kingston.”

An official announcement of the funding will be made late Friday morning.

Videographer Sharmeen Somani will be covering the announcement and will have more details and reaction later in the day.