‘Fear-mongering’ flyers depict homeless housing project as ‘Trojan horse’ for Richmond

A flyer being distributed around Richmond depicts a proposed housing project for the homeless as a “Trojan horse” for the city — an effort that is being blasted as “fear-mongering” by one school trustee.

The City of Richmond is working with BC Housing to set up to set up a modular supportive housing project aimed at housing 40 of Richmond’s most vulnerable residents at 7300 Elmbridge Way.

Coverage of modular housing on Globalnews.ca:

There, residents will have both a place to live and services to “help them move toward housing independence and improved quality of life,” according to the city.

The three-storey project would be located at that site for up to five years.

Richmond school trustee Sandra Nixon tweeted a picture of a flyer on Monday that carried a picture of a Trojan horse and a cartoon character saying, “You have to accept this Trojan.”

“I can’t believe some of us are prepared to go to this level of public fear-mongering,” she tweeted.

Found this on my car today. Wow, #RichmondBC – I can’t believe some of us are prepared to go to this level of public fear-mongering. Our entire community is better off when every resident has access to appropriate supports & secure housing. I hope Council sticks with their plan pic.twitter.com/R4NVJfQ91r — Sandra Nixon (@sanixon) March 12, 2018

The flyer raised concern that the housing project will accommodate people with “Level 3” support needs — or individuals who have what are considered “medium” or “high” needs.

A staff report on a modular housing project in Vancouver’s Marpole area said people with “Level 3” needs are known to have challenges such as poor hygiene and non-engagement with treatment or support services.

They’re also known to have a criminal history indicating a high risk of re-offending, and “episodic dramatic presentation, manipulative, demanding or intrusive behaviour,” and “frequent conflict with others.”

READ MORE: Marpole modular housing protester says Stanley Park is the best place for homeless people

People with “Level 3” support needs are also known to have chronic illnesses such as diabetes or cancer.

The flyer expresses concern that 20 per cent of residents at a modular housing complex planned for Richmond could be people with “Level 3” needs.

City of Richmond spokesman Ted Townsend admitted that’s true — eight out of 40 expected tenants could require that level of support.

But the flyer “only focused on those with the most sever issues and didn’t recognize that it’s actually a broad mix, and a very small part of the overall mix in the building,” he said.

Townsend noted that the modular housing project will have permanent staff to provide support on site at all times.

“It’s a supportive housing project, particularly aimed at people that are homeless and getting them off the streets and into homes,” he said.

READ MORE: When Marpole modular housing tenants move in, care packages will be waiting for them

The flyer doesn’t represent the first time that people have stood up in opposition to the project.

A petition against the project organized through social media app WeChat gathered over 1,000 signatures, and protesters have rallied against the project at the site that it’s planned for, The Richmond News reported.

Townsend said BC Housing has a “very extensive, comprehensive tenant selection process” that the RCMP participates in, along with other organizations.

“If there are tenants that pose a potential risk to the community, they will be screened out through that process,” he said.

Townsend went on to say that the City of Richmond has just finished a round of public consultation on the project, and is finalizing plans for another round.