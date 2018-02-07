When Marpole modular housing tenants move in, care packages will be waiting for them

Supporters of a housing complex for the homeless in Vancouver’s Marpole neighborhood are preparing to welcome newcomers.

The new housing project has divided the neighbourhood, and led to protests at the construction site.

Opponents had argued that locating the housing within blocks of three public schools would bring drugs and crime to the area, and put children at risk.

But with move-in day now approaching, others in the area are preparing care packages for the building’s soon-to-be tenants.

Pastor Paul Williams of the Granville Chapel said one of his neighbours rounded up supporters.

“Over a couple of weeks, people responded very quickly, brought in all these different items — shampoos, toothbrushes, thick socks were on the list, just basic practical items, plates, cups and so on,” he asid.

In addition to the household items, the care packages will also include a special touch: a hand written welcome note from students in the neighborhood.

Williams said his own two children attend school just blocks away from the units, and that he feels it’s important to let the newcomers know they’re welcome.

“The people that come into the residences, they have to sign a contract of what it means to live in a community,” Williams said.

“I was really struck by that, that’s something that none of us have to do. It really is an opportunity for us to learn how it is to live in a community not with people who are all just like us.”

The city said the 78 units at West 59th and Heather Street will be move in ready by mid-February.