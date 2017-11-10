Marpole modular housing protester says Stanley Park is the best place for homeless people

A protester who has taken a stand against locating a temporary modular housing project on an empty lot across from three Marpole schools said Friday that Stanley Park would be the best place for the city’s homeless people.

The woman, who said she’s a mother but did not identify herself by name, mentioned Stanley Park as a better site for homeless people to live instead of the location near West 57th Avenue and Heather Street, across from Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School, Sir Wilfred Laurier Elementary and Ideal Mini School.

The woman was one of a number of people who have protested the city’s move to locate temporary housing on the site.

The city wants to locate three, two-storey buildings in the site, which will include a total of 78 homes for homeless people.

Residents will have a bathroom, kitchen, shared laundry as well as a communial indoor and outdoor amenity spaces. There will be 14 spaces meant to accommodate people with accessibility requirements.

Since the city announced the location, protesters have said they are in favour of a project like this, just not the choice of the empty lot where authorities decided to install it.

They have brandished signs displaying slogans such as “Keep our children safe” and “Kid’s safety first.”

Protesters are concerned that crime could increase and that drug paraphernalia could be found in the area.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson said it’s “very unfortunate” to see potential residents of the housing complex have a “bad stigma” attached to them.

“People who will be at the Marpole temporary modular housing are people who are going to be stable enough to live in Marpole, frankly,” he said.

“Everyone who’s there will have access to health supports as well, there’s a health facility right next door.”

The units could be in place on the site by late January.