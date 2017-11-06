Some Vancouver parents upset with temporary housing plans in Marpole

Some Vancouver parents are frustrated with the city’s plan to build temporary housing across the street from three schools, near West 57th Ave. and Heather St.

Parent, teacher and resident Caroline Jay says the city’s plan to build 78 modular housing units across the street from Sir Winston Churchill Secondary, Sir Wilfred Laurier Elementary and Ideal Mini School is a dangerous proposition.

She says many parents are concerned that crime could rise and drug paraphernalia will be prevalent in the area.

“I think any parent would quickly come to that thought, and it’s frightening. It’s frightening. The fact that the government says this is a temporary thing, yet their definition of temporary is five years.”

She says it puts more than 2000 students at risk.

“Even if there’s the slightest chance that there could be harm to our youth, anyone under 18, particularly in elementary school with kids five to 12 years old, why should we put our children in that circumstance where there is the chance? When there could be other alternatives?”

Jay says Marpole residents aren’t against modular housing in their neighbourhood, they just don’t like how close it is to schools.

The City of Vancouver is preparing three community information sessions on the project.

General Manager of Community Services Kathleen Llewellyn-Thomas says similar concerns were brought up when these types of homes were built near Sir John Franklin Elementary.

“They’ve worked closely with the school and after several years of no incidents, they continue to work with them and there’s been basically no problems. But we understand that there are concerns and that’s why we’re listening closely to the community and look forward to hearing more.”

She says Community Builders, the city’s partner on the project, has dealt with similar concerns in the past.

Llewellyn-Thomas says the first session will be Monday night.

Parents have organized a rally for Monday morning at 8 a.m.