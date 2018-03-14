No charges laid after N.S. police watchdog investigates man’s fall from balcony

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has decided to not press charges in an incident involving Halifax police that saw a man fall from a balcony and suffer injuries to his head, neck and back.

After an investigation, the province’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has ruled that the three officers who responded to the scene had no contact and no involvement with the injured man.

SiRT says that police were called to an apartment building on Evans Avenue in Halifax, N.S., on Jan. 13, 2018, for a disturbance call in relation to a man who did not live in the building.

According to SiRT, the man was an ex-boyfriend of a tenant in the building. The tenant was not present in her third-floor apartment at the time.

Police received permission to enter the apartment and remove the man who would not comply with the officer’s request that he open the door.

As a result, the officers were forced to break the chain lock on the door and enter the apartment.

When they entered the apartment, it became clear that the man had somehow left the apartment.

Officers went out on the balcony and observed a man laying on the ground below with blood coming from his head.

The police quickly provided medical assistance and called Emergency Health Services.

According to SiRT, the man latter admitted to investigators that police had no direct involvement in his injuries.

Instead, the man had slipped as he was going over the balcony railing in an effort to avoid the police.

SiRT says they’ve now concluded their investigation into the matter.