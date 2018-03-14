Large amount of drugs seized in rural Alberta bust

A man and woman are facing a number of charges following a drug bust by police in Rocky Mountain House.

RCMP said officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the central Alberta town. Police recognized the male passenger who they said was breaching recognizance, RCMP said.

Officers said they saw the man trying to hide drugs and money inside the vehicle.

Tyler Shaw, 32, and Deanne Guenther, 32, both from Rocky Mountain House, were arrested.

Police said said they searched the suspects and vehicle and found a large amount of cocaine, meth, oxycodone and heroin. A large amount of case, a police radio scanner and drug trafficking paraphernalia were also found inside the vehicle, RCMP said.

Shaw was charged with possessing cocaine, meth and oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possession of proceeds of crime and four counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

Guenther was also charged with possessing cocaine, meth and oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possession of proceeds of crime.

Guenther was released from custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance on April 11 in Rocky Mountain House.

Shaw remains in custody.