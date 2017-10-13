Man, 58, from Rocky Mountain House killed in collision

A 58-year-old man from Rocky Mountain House was killed in a collision west of the central Alberta town Friday morning.

RCMP, EMS and firefighters responded around 6:30 a.m. to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 at the intersection of Highway 756.

Police said a Ford F250 truck driving north on Highway 756 collided with a westbound semi-trailer truck in the intersection. The semi was hauling an empty fuel tank trailer.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch. The man driving the pickup truck died on scene. The man driving the semi was taken by EMS to the hospital in Rocky with non-life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst was called in to investigate. Police do not believe road conditions were a factor in the crash and said the investigation is ongoing.

The man’s family was notified and RCMP said his identity will not be released.