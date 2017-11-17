Child luring investigation results in arrest of Rocky Mountain House man

A 30-year-old man from Rocky Mountain House has been arrested and charged following a child luring investigation by RCMP and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT).

Tyler James Cumberland was arrested on Thursday following allegations of “online sexualized chats involving a 12-year-old girl,” RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Rocky Mountain RCMP said the two met through social media “and the accused was allegedly aware that the victim was underage.”

RCMP said the girl’s parents found explicit conversations and photos in August and contacted police.

ALERT’s internet child exploitation unit and RCMP investigators identified a suspect and arrested him.

A home in the area was searched and a number of electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis, RCMP said.

“The seized items afforded evidence in relation to this case,” police said in the news release.

Cumberland has been charged with two counts of child luring, one count each of making child pornography, possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography and making sexually explicit materials available to a child.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6 in Rocky Mountain House.