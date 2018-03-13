60-year-old woman arrested after more suspicious fires spark in Armstrong

RCMP said they have arrested a 60-year-old woman from Armstrong after three more suspicious fire incidents in that community on Monday night.

Police said around 9:00 p.m. on Monday officers were called to two possible arsons in the 3000 block of Okanagan Street, one blaze involved a set of tires and the other the back deck of a home.

RCMP said the fires were put out before “extensive damage” was done.

A third incident took place on Monday night in the 2200 block of Okanagan Street. There police said someone “attempted to light two cars on fire and fled the area.”

RCMP said they were able to make an arrest thanks to a tip from the public about a suspicious person in the area.

Monday’s blazes bring the total number of suspicious fires in the Armstrong area, since last Thursday, to six. The blazes haven’t injured anyone.

The woman arrested is still in police custody. No charges have yet been laid.