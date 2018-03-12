Norovirus outbreak forcing Ross Memorial Hospital to expand visitor restrictions

A suspected norovirus outbreak has forced Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay to expand visitor restrictions.

The restriction now includes the first floor of the Continuing Care Program (CCP1) after several patients and staff members have become ill with what the hospital suspects is norovirus. The outbreak was declared on that floor on Saturday.

The outbreak was initially declared on March 7 on the medical unit (third flood) by the RMH Outbreak Team in conjunction with the Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit after several patients and nearly a dozen medical staff became ill.

Symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, stomach cramps and headache. The hospital says norovirus has an incubation period of two to three days but people are contagious as long as their symptoms persist.



Story continues below Visitor restrictions expanded at Ross Memorial Hospital. Suspected Norovirus outbreak now declared on two inpatient units. https://t.co/TlsO4mFZab pic.twitter.com/aKYDRlHv5n — Ross Memorial (@RossMemorial) March 9, 2018

“The hospital is taking special measures to control the spread of the illness, including heightened attention to personal protective equipment (PPE) and special cleaning procedures,” the hospital stated. “Patients will not be admitted to the affected units, nor will patients be transferred from the units unless clinically required.”

Staff have been in contact with the families of patients in the affected areas to advise them of the visiting restrictions and to encourage them to phone their loved ones, or to email using the hospital’s tlc@rmh.org address.

Visiting is still permitted in other areas of the hospital. Visitors are encouraged to clean their hands often, and to avoid visiting if you are feeling unwell.

“All other areas of the hospital, including outpatient clinics, are functioning normally and visiting is still permitted,” the hospital stated.