Alberta curler Brendan Bottcher wins his way into Tim Hortons Brier final to face Brad Gushue

Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher advanced to the final of the Canadian men’s curling championship with a 6-4 win over Ontario’s John Epping in Sunday’s semifinal.

Bottcher was to face defending champion Brad Gushue at night for the title. Epping will finish third at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Ontario went 9-2 and Alberta 8-3 to earn the second and third playoff seeds respectively.

Bottcher edged Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs 6-5 in an extra end to advance to the semifinal. Epping lost 6-2 to Gushue in Saturday’s playoff between the top two seeds to drop to the semifinal.

Tied 3-3 after six ends, Epping was wide and heavy on a draw to the button in the seventh to give up a steal of two to Alberta.

