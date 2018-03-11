Vancouver Police search for missing boy in alleged parental abduction

Vancouver Police are looking for a nine-year-old boy and his mother in an alleged parental abduction.

Shawana Chaudhary is believed to be travelling with her son Emerson Cusworth and her six-year-old daughter, contrary to a court-imposed custody order.

Police believe Chaudhary made plans to be away from home for an extended period of time and is likely with her two children and one or two dogs.

There’s no indication the children have been harmed or are in imminent danger.

The mother is 34-years-old, South Asian, 5-foot-eight, 106 pounds, with long dark hair and dark eyes.

Police are not releasing additional information about the daughter at this time as there is no information to suggest that she is the subject of a court order.

No other details are being released at this time.