Vancouver police search for 2 parolees wanted on Canada-wide warrants

Vancouver police are on the hunt for two convicted felons who failed to return to their Vancouver halfway house this weekend.

Police first put out the call for Stanley Porter early Saturday morning.

The 47-year-old Indigenous male has a criminal history of sexual assault and sexual interference, and is currently serving a 10-year long-term supervision order, police say.

Porter is described as 5’3″, 180 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Later on Saturday, police issued a warning about Kevin Jerome Holden, who has 34 prior convictions for breach of trust, violence and property offences.

Police say the 42-year-old white male is currently serving a five-year sentence for a 2013 hostage taking.

Holden is described as six feet tall, 160 pounds, with short blonde hair, blue eyes and numerous tattoos. He was last seen wearing a black hoody, blue jeans, and black runners, and was carrying a black and grey duffel bag.

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for both men.

Police are asking anyone who sees either Porter or Holden, or know where they are, to call 911 immediately, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.