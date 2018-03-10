Crime
March 10, 2018 12:22 pm

OPP search for man missing in waters off Port Stanley

By 980 CFPL

The main pier at Port Stanley where the man was last seen.

Elgin County OPP
A A

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a man after he went into the waters of Lake Erie, just off the main pier of Port Stanley.

The man was last seen in the water on Friday around 5:45 p.m. Emergency services searched for the man until 11 p.m. that night, but were unable to find him.

READ MORE: London police seek public’s help locating missing 39-year-old man

Police have not identified the man, but he is described as white, in his 30’s, approximately 6’0”-6’2”, with brown curly hair and light facial hair.

Police also found a maroon/red hoodie, camouflage pants, red socks and brown shoes at the pier where the man was last seen.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
elgin opp
Elgin OPP search for missing man
lake erie missing man
Man goes missing in Port Stanley
Man last seen near main pier
Port Stanley
port stanley missing man
Unidentified man goes missing in Port Stanley

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News