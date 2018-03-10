OPP search for man missing in waters off Port Stanley

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a man after he went into the waters of Lake Erie, just off the main pier of Port Stanley.

The man was last seen in the water on Friday around 5:45 p.m. Emergency services searched for the man until 11 p.m. that night, but were unable to find him.

READ MORE: London police seek public’s help locating missing 39-year-old man

Police have not identified the man, but he is described as white, in his 30’s, approximately 6’0”-6’2”, with brown curly hair and light facial hair.

Police also found a maroon/red hoodie, camouflage pants, red socks and brown shoes at the pier where the man was last seen.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.