Flight makes emergency landing at Fredericton Airport

A plane bound for Montreal from Halifax was forced to land at Fredericton International Airport after a small electrical fire caused smoke to spread through the aircraft.

A spokesperson for Porter Airlines says all 72 passengers and four crew members are safe, and that the fire was extinguished before the plane landed.

“We are currently determining alternatives for the passengers to travel to their destination today on another flight this afternoon,” said Brad Cicero.

“The aircraft involved will be inspected and assessed prior to becoming serviceable at a later time.”

Passengers have told Global News that a lightbulb exploded and caused the fire.

“I heard a loud screech,” said one passenger. “There was a really bad burning smell… like burnt hair”

Jody Price, fire chief for the Oromocto Fire Department, says that his department responded to the airport shortly after the plane landed at 9:30.

According to Price, the electrical issues inside the plane caused a small amount of smoke to spread throughout the cabin.

The airport says that other flights arriving and departing from the airport may be delayed due to the emergency landing.