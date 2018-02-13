World
February 13, 2018 9:09 pm

Flight makes emergency landing in Honolulu after engine parts came off mid-flight

By Staff The Associated Press

Officials say a United Airlines flight has landed safely in Honolulu after engine parts came off during its flight from California.

Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara says the airliner landed safely Tuesday as emergency responders waited nearby.

He says one of the engines sustained damage during the flight, but he could not provide further details.

United spokeswoman Natalie Noonan says flight 1175 travelling to Honolulu from San Francisco made an emergency landing due to a mechanical issue.

Noonan says the plane landed safely and passengers deplaned normally at the gate. No other information was provided.

