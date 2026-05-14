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Canada

Hansen credits Canadian Space Agency for Artemis II success in crew’s visit

By Morgan Lowrie The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2026 2:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Artemis II astronauts gift Carney Canadian flag that flew with them around the moon'
Artemis II astronauts gift Carney Canadian flag that flew with them around the moon
The crew of the Artemis II mission visited Parliament Hill on Wednesday, where they exchanged gifts with Prime Minister Mark Carney. Jeremy Hansen, the only Canadian aboard the Artemis II mission, gave Carney the Canadian flag that “flew with us around the moon.”
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Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and the rest of the Artemis II crew have received a hero’s welcome at Canadian Space Agency headquarters after their journey to the far side of the moon.

Hansen told a cheering crowd in Longueuil, Que., that many of the people in the room helped make the mission a success.

The 10-day mission took Hansen, mission commander Reid Wiseman and astronauts Victor Glover and Christina Koch farther from Earth than any humans before them.

Click to play video: 'Hansen, Artemis II crew meet Carney during Ottawa visit'
Hansen, Artemis II crew meet Carney during Ottawa visit

Koch told the crowd that both she and Glover previously trained in Canada and that the CSA feels like home to them too.

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The crew then answered questions from Industry Minister Mélanie Joly and members of the public alongside Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jenni Gibbons, who was part of the team at NASA’s Mission Control Center.

Wiseman said the international makeup of the Artemis II crew brought a diversity of perspectives that strengthened the mission and united the world.

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