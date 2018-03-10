Cold-weather shelter dilemma prompts community meeting in Kelowna

A controversial new tenant in downtown Kelowna has been the epicenter of a debate between businesses, City of Kelowna officials, RCMP and social service agencies.

But Friday, the groups bridged the gap and put one foot forward toward a solution to escalating crime, drug overdoses and vandalism.

A meeting saw RCMP, B.C. Housing, the City of Kelowna, Chamber of Commerce and local business owners come together.

The meeting focused on three points: possible alternative locations for Cornerstone, structuring guidelines for shelters to respect the neighborhood they are in, and the creation of a new committee made up of officials and business owners.

The influx of problems has been tied to the arrival of the Cornerstone Shelter on Leon Ave. which opened Nov. 30.

The Global Okanagan offices on Leon Ave. were vandalized Thursday when a woman broke into the building in broad daylight.

After pushing asked a shopping cart filled with personal belongs aside on the sidewalk, the woman climbed through a hole she kicked in at the front entrance glass door.

The woman locked herself in an office as employees waited for police.

RCMP took the woman into custody without incident.

The future of the Cornerstone shelter is still undetermined, but businesses are hoping something happens soon to improve the issues plaguing the downtown section of Leon Ave.

There was no response from B.C. Housing or Cornerstone managers before publication.