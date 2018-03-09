Sicamous gets millions in gas tax money for a new bridge

An aging bridge in the Shuswap will be replaced thanks to a federal government grant.

The Sicamous-Solsqua bridge over the Eagle River was built in the 1920’s and is nearing the end of its life-span.

The bridge is the only link between the community of Sicamous and its industrial park.

It’s also the only access to a residential and commercial development now being built.

A $4.5 million Federal Gas Tax grant will cover the total cost of the bridge replacement.

“I am grateful for this funding which will facilitate the bridge’s replacement – key in the future growth and health of Sicamous,” said mayor Terry Rysz in a news release.