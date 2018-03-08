28-year-old man dies in Glace Bay, N.S. crash

A 28-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Glace Bay in Cape Breton.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the collision on School Street at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, a Chevrolet Cobalt was found against a utility pole.

The driver was transported to Glace Bay Hospital by EHS, where he was later pronounced dead. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia Power responded to the scene to repair the damaged pole.

Police are investigating the fatal crash, and say they are waiting for results of an autopsy from the medical examiner’s office.

