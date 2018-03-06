Yarmouth, N.S. man charged with attempted murder in shooting

A 22-year-old man who was arrested following a shooting in Yarmouth, N.S., last week has been charged with attempted murder.

The series of events on March 1 began with a call about a disturbance on Regent Street, where a caller heard people smashing a parked vehicle. The vandalism was followed by the sounds of gunshots.

RCMP say a 32-year-old man was shot in the rear and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police followed a suspect vehicle and pursued two men in a wooded trail near Ellis Road. One suspect was able to get away.

But Ronald Dempsey Higby, 22, of Yarmouth was arrested and charged with attempted murder with a firearm, endangering the life of a person, breach of probation and a number of firearms offences.

He is being held in custody until his next court appearance on April 3.

RCMP say on March 3, they searched the area for evidence with the help of ground search and rescue teams and located parts of a firearm and some ammunition that they believe was used in the incident.

Their investigation continues and they’re asking anyone with information to call Yarmouth Rural RCMP at 902-742-9106 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.