N.S. man charged with allegedly shooting neighbour’s dog

A 46-year-old man from Italy Cross, N.S., has been charged after allegedly shooting his neighbour’s dog.

RCMP in Lunenburg County say they responded to a call on Monday night that a dog had been shot near Highway 103.

READ: Halifax police charge man with assaulting man, injuring dog

The Labrador-Pitt Bull mix was taken to a veterinary clinic by its owner to be treated for injuries. The dog is now at home and is expected to survive.

RCMP say the suspect was arrested without incident and the firearm used in the shooting was seized. The man is charged with careless use of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and injuring or endangering an animal.

READ: Police charge Halifax teen in alleged assault, killing of a dog

He was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on May 2.