Police charge Halifax teen in alleged assault, killing of a dog

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man in connection with the alleged assault of a woman and the killing of her dog.

Cameron Robert Dolan, 18, is now facing a charge each of assault, threats, injuring or endangering an animal, killing an animal, two counts of property damage, four counts of breaching a recognizance and three counts of breaching a probation order.

According to police, officers received a report on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., of a dispute between a man and a woman that had occurred the night before.

Police say the man and woman knew each other.

The woman was allegedly assaulted by the 18-year-old in a residence in the 800-block of Herring Cove Road.

She fled the scene for a short period of time but when she returned, the residence was in disarray with her pet bird injured and one of her dogs missing.

A police investigation has led authorities to believe that the dog is dead.

At 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Dolan without incident.

He appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday.