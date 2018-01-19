Police charge Halifax teen in alleged assault, killing of a dog
Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man in connection with the alleged assault of a woman and the killing of her dog.
Cameron Robert Dolan, 18, is now facing a charge each of assault, threats, injuring or endangering an animal, killing an animal, two counts of property damage, four counts of breaching a recognizance and three counts of breaching a probation order.
According to police, officers received a report on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., of a dispute between a man and a woman that had occurred the night before.
Police say the man and woman knew each other.
The woman was allegedly assaulted by the 18-year-old in a residence in the 800-block of Herring Cove Road.
She fled the scene for a short period of time but when she returned, the residence was in disarray with her pet bird injured and one of her dogs missing.
A police investigation has led authorities to believe that the dog is dead.
At 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Dolan without incident.
He appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday.
