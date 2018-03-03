Su Yi Liang disappearance: Police divers return to comb waters off New Brighton Park

Police divers were back at East Vancouver’s New Brighton Park on Saturday searching for clues in the disappearance of Su Yi Liang.

The 37-year-old mother vanished on Jan. 8, but was reported missing two days later after failing to pick up her kids from school.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says her grey, electric BMW i3 was seen being driven by someone in the New Brighton Park parking lot “within hours of her disappearance” on Jan. 8. The car was eventually found parked at the Rupert Pitch and Putt three days later.

Police and specialized divers combed the park last Wednesday, but are not saying what prompted them to return to the park on Saturday.

“The RCMP are equipped with specialized training and equipment to help locate and recover evidence. Police will likely be on location throughout the weekend. There is no additional information to share at this time,” VPD Const. Jason Doucette said in an email.

In the course of the investigation, police say they have searched Liang’s home, and took a man into custody for questioning who has since been released.

Police have also said that they have collected evidence suggesting they may not find Liang alive.

Anyone who saw Liang’s car at the park in January, or has other information about her disappearance, is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.