Vancouver Police deem 37-year-old woman’s disappearance suspicious

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) have declared the disappearance of 37-year-old Vancouver resident Su Yi Liang on Jan. 10 suspicious, and that it believes she may be dead.

Police say over the past two weeks they’ve searched her home in East Vancouver and taken a man into custody for questioning, who has since been released.

“Although we are treating this file as a missing person’s investigation and hoping for the best, we have collected evidence that leads us to believe that we won’t find Ms. Liang alive,” said VPD Cnst. Jason Doucette in a release.

Liang’s vehicle, a grey 2014 BMW i3, was found parked at Cassiar and Charles St. near the Rupert Park Pitch & Putt the day after she was reported missing.

Investigators don’t believe there’s any risk to the public.

Anyone with any information leading up to Liang’s disappearance, or anyone that might have seen someone driving her car on Jan. 11, is asked to contact the VPD.