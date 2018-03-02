Coming to Halifax Regional Council: Science adviser, Gottingen street bus corridor, bike lane

Halifax Regional Council promises to be a much less dramatic affair compared to last week’s whirlwind meeting that included a decision on complaints against municipal councillors.

Council will instead revisit a number of transportation and budgetary items ahead of the upcoming budget.

Here are some of the highlights coming to regional council this Tuesday.

Dedicated Gottingen bus lane

Gottingen Street may soon get its dedicated bus lane if the council follows a recommendation from municipal staff.

The report headed to council’s desks on Tuesday recommends the establishment of a dedicated bus lane during peak hours (7 a.m.-9 a.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m., Monday to Friday) on the current transit choke point.

They’ve found that northbound buses are delayed an average of five to six minutes during the afternoon peak hour.

According to their report, the lane would run northbound between Cogswell and North streets and would result in the removal of dozens of parking and loading zone spots.

Some business owners have voiced concerns about the project.

If council does decide on supporting the proposal, staff believe the required work on the project could be finished by the end of 2018.

Science adviser

A report heading back to Halifax Regional Council is recommending that they increase the capacity on municipal boards and agencies for a scientific adviser.

It’s in response to a request from last year that saw Coun. Richard Zurawski ask for the municipality look at employing a science adviser.

He has previously argued that science was related to almost every decision that council makes.

South Park bike lane

Halifax council are set to decide on whether or not to create a protected bike lane on South Park Street.

The bike lane would be on both sides of the road and would exist between Sackville Street and Inglis Street.

Council is set to kick off at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.