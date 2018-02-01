Dedicated bus lane proposed for Gottingen Street

Councillors on Halifax’s Transportation Standing Committee deferred consideration to a proposed Gottingen Street dedicated bus lane on Thursday.

The lane would run northbound between Cogswell and North streets. It would result in the removal of dozens of parking and loading zone spots.

The street is considered a choke point transit-wise.

Several business owners attended the meeting, and one voiced concerns about the plan to councillors at the end of the meeting.

Increasing the number of buses during the peak hour on the street from 79 to 90 was a particular concern.

“It’s going to change the way the street functions and the life on the street,” Patricia Cuttell Busby, executive director of the North End Business Association, said.

According to the report on the matter (PDF), northbound buses are delayed an average of five to six minutes during the afternoon peak hour.

“We’re going to increase the amount of traffic and buses on that street. I’m not sure that’s the direction we want to go in for the viability, the vibrancy of Gottingen,” Coun. Shawn Cleary said.

Reasons for the deferral included the councillor of the area being out of the country, and a desire to gather more feedback.