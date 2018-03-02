Crime
March 2, 2018 4:31 pm
Updated: March 2, 2018 4:32 pm

5 people facing charges after trafficking investigation in Lethbridge, Blood First Nation

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Seized items are on display after an investigation into suspected drug trafficking by ALERT Lethbridge.

Supplied: ALERT
A A

A Manitoba man police allege is a member of the Mad Cowz gang and four of his alleged associates have been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking in Lethbridge and on the Blood First Nation reserve.

On Friday, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said around $10,000 worth of drugs and cash was seized during a search of a downtown Lethbridge hotel suite and two vehicles on Feb. 28.

READ MORE: Loaded gun, drugs seized from Lethbridge home

Police seized 51 fentanyl pills, half a gram of what’s suspected to be carfentanil, 24 grams of crack cocaine, 23 grams of methamphetamine, 48 codeine pills, three oxycodone pills, 18 grams of a buffing agent and $1,875 cash proceeds of crime.

One of the vehicles searched last month was also seized as evidence.

ALERT Lethbridge drug trafficking 2

Seized items are on display after an investigation into suspected drug trafficking by ALERT Lethbridge.

Supplied: ALERT
ALERT Lethbridge drug trafficking 1

Seized items are on display after an investigation into suspected drug trafficking by ALERT Lethbridge.

Supplied: ALERT

Story continues below

Corey Amyotte, 33, has been charged with two counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of recognizance, as well one count of possession of proceeds of crime. The breach charges are related to a previous ALERT investigation in October 2016.

Harmeet Singh Bhachu, 24, Tara Lynn Gearo, 35, and Coral Olivos, 26, all from Calgary and Brittany Bird, 25, from Lethbridge are all facing drug-related charges.

READ MORE: Lethbridge emergency crews called to 42 drug overdoses in 1 week

The investigation was launched after information was shared with ALERT from the Blood Tribe Police.

“Timely intelligence sharing between our agencies was a key factor in making a quick arrest,” Staff Sgt. Jason Walper with ALERT Lethbridge said. “Given the recent concerns related to fentanyl overdoes in both communities, we are not willing to take any chances and will aggressively pursue drug dealers.”

Lethbridge police assisted ALERT with executing the warrants and arresting the suspects.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team
ALERT
ALERT Lethbridge
Brittany Bird
Coral Olivos
Corey Amyotte
Harmeet Singh Bhachu
Lethbridge Crime
lethbridge drug bust
Lethbridge drugs
Lethbridge Police
Mad Cowz gang
Tara Lynn Gearo

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News