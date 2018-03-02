5 people facing charges after trafficking investigation in Lethbridge, Blood First Nation

A Manitoba man police allege is a member of the Mad Cowz gang and four of his alleged associates have been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking in Lethbridge and on the Blood First Nation reserve.

On Friday, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said around $10,000 worth of drugs and cash was seized during a search of a downtown Lethbridge hotel suite and two vehicles on Feb. 28.

READ MORE: Loaded gun, drugs seized from Lethbridge home

Police seized 51 fentanyl pills, half a gram of what’s suspected to be carfentanil, 24 grams of crack cocaine, 23 grams of methamphetamine, 48 codeine pills, three oxycodone pills, 18 grams of a buffing agent and $1,875 cash proceeds of crime.

One of the vehicles searched last month was also seized as evidence.

Corey Amyotte, 33, has been charged with two counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of recognizance, as well one count of possession of proceeds of crime. The breach charges are related to a previous ALERT investigation in October 2016.

Harmeet Singh Bhachu, 24, Tara Lynn Gearo, 35, and Coral Olivos, 26, all from Calgary and Brittany Bird, 25, from Lethbridge are all facing drug-related charges.

READ MORE: Lethbridge emergency crews called to 42 drug overdoses in 1 week

The investigation was launched after information was shared with ALERT from the Blood Tribe Police.

“Timely intelligence sharing between our agencies was a key factor in making a quick arrest,” Staff Sgt. Jason Walper with ALERT Lethbridge said. “Given the recent concerns related to fentanyl overdoes in both communities, we are not willing to take any chances and will aggressively pursue drug dealers.”

Lethbridge police assisted ALERT with executing the warrants and arresting the suspects.