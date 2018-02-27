Police search for suspect after man fatally assaulted in north-end Toronto

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the man wanted in Toronto’s eighth homicide of the year.

In a press conference on Tuesday evening, Toronto’s homicide squad said the victim, 59-year-old Terrance Coughlin died after an assault near Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West just before midnight on Monday evening.

He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but had later succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives have determined that the victim and suspect knew each other prior to the altercation and that it was not a random attack.

Curtis Wheatley, 35, of Toronto is being sought on a first-degree murder charge in Coughlin’s death.

The suspect was described as a male with an average build and a goatee. He was wearing a black jacket, dark pants and black shoes at the time of the incident.

Police say Wheatley is considered violent and is known to frequent the area where the assault took place.

Anyone who locates Wheatley is asked not to approach him, but to call 911 immediately.