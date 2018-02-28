Ontario PC leadership candidate Caroline Mulroney pays visit to London

A room fit for 150 people was barely enough to hold those in attendance during Tory leadership candidate Caroline Mulroney’s talk.

The crowd was filled with a number of Ontario PC Party members from London and surrounding areas. A number of local politicians also made an appearance including Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey, Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek and former MP for Elgin-Middlesex-London Joe Preston.

On Tuesday evening, Mulroney discussed policies, a plan to restore faith in the Ontario PC Party and reiterated her campaign slogan, “New and different.”

“We have been in opposition now for 15 years, so the ways of the past have not worked,” Mulroney told 980 CFPL.

Lowering taxes, supporting Ontario families, supporting seniors, and cutting hydro bills are all components of Mulroney’s plan to make life more affordable, but the leadership candidate added that the campaign trail has inspired new ideas.

“As I’ve been going around the province talking to members, I see that these are issues they would like to see implemented in the platform,” said Mulroney.

A number of undecided voters in the crowd expressed a change of mind after seeing Mulroney in person.

Brian Lawson said Mulroney’s visit helped solidify his and his wife’s support for her candidacy.

“We watched her a little bit on TV and it is definitely very nice to see what she had to say tonight. We are in full agreement with what she said,” Lawson said.

Beginning Friday, members of the Ontario PC Party will choose a leader among the candidates Christine Elliott, Doug Ford, Tanya Granic Allen, and Caroline Mulroney. Patrick Brown was previously in the running before dropping out on Monday.

Elliott, Ford, and Granic Allen will appear on The Andrew Lawton Show for a debate this Thursday. Listen to the debate from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 1, by tuning into 980 CFPL on the radio or watching live on 980 CFPL’s Facebook page.