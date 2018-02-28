Politics
February 28, 2018 12:30 am
Updated: February 28, 2018 4:24 am

Ontario PC leadership candidate Caroline Mulroney pays visit to London

By Global News

The visit comes just months ahead of the June 7 election date.

Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL
A A

A room fit for 150 people was barely enough to hold those in attendance during Tory leadership candidate Caroline Mulroney’s talk.

The crowd was filled with a number of Ontario PC Party members from London and surrounding areas. A number of local politicians also made an appearance including Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey, Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek and former MP for Elgin-Middlesex-London Joe Preston.

Story continues below

On Tuesday evening, Mulroney discussed policies, a plan to restore faith in the Ontario PC Party and reiterated her campaign slogan, “New and different.”

“We have been in opposition now for 15 years, so the ways of the past have not worked,” Mulroney told 980 CFPL.

WATCH: PC Party presses on without Patrick Brown

Lowering taxes, supporting Ontario families, supporting seniors, and cutting hydro bills are all components of Mulroney’s plan to make life more affordable, but the leadership candidate added that the campaign trail has inspired new ideas.

“As I’ve been going around the province talking to members, I see that these are issues they would like to see implemented in the platform,” said Mulroney.

The stuffed room inside the Best Western Plus Lamplighter Inn on Tuesday.

Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL

A number of undecided voters in the crowd expressed a change of mind after seeing Mulroney in person.

Brian Lawson said Mulroney’s visit helped solidify his and his wife’s support for her candidacy.

“We watched her a little bit on TV and it is definitely very nice to see what she had to say tonight. We are in full agreement with what she said,” Lawson said.

READ MORE: Trudeau government reveals the 2018 federal budget

Beginning Friday, members of the Ontario PC Party will choose a leader among the candidates Christine Elliott, Doug Ford, Tanya Granic Allen, and Caroline Mulroney. Patrick Brown was previously in the running before dropping out on Monday.

Elliott, Ford, and Granic Allen will appear on The Andrew Lawton Show for a debate this Thursday. Listen to the debate from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 1, by tuning into 980 CFPL on the radio or watching live on 980 CFPL’s Facebook page.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Best Western Plus Lamplighter Inn
Caroline Mulroney
Caroline Mulroney Campaign
Caroline Mulroney in London
ontario pc party
Ontario politics
Tory leadership election

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News