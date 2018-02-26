Explosion at downtown Fort McMurray strip mall result of suspected arson: RCMP

Wood Buffalo RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a structure fire and explosion in downtown Fort McMurray early Friday morning.

RCMP and fire crews were called to a structure fire near Reidel Street and Manning Avenue at about 4 a.m. on Feb. 23.

Police said the fire started in the restaurant and an explosion occurred inside. The suspect or suspects ran away, RCMP said.

“The preliminary stages of the investigation suggest the fire was intentionally caused,” RCMP said in a news release.

“The businesses were unoccupied and no innocent bystanders have reported any injuries to police. Several businesses sustained damage, and the entire plaza was closed over the weekend.”

Doug Marcinowski, co-owner of Your Dollar Store With More on Riedel Street, said he was alerted to the explosion early Friday morning after the alarm system was activated.

“I was in disbelief. I [thought], ‘This can’t be happening again to us,’” Marcinowski said.

The dollar store was previously damaged in the May 2016 wildfire.

Security footage from three different cameras inside the store shows an apparent explosion at the neighbouring business, South St. Burger. The dividing wall between the two businesses sustained significant damage.

Marcinowski said his store has smoke and water damage from the sprinklers and firefighting efforts.

“Totally just took me off guard. I thought, ‘Wow, here we go again.’ We just settled the last claim from 2016, and now we’re doing it again.”

Watch: A Fort McMurray business has been hit hard once again. The store is closed following a fire and apparent explosion. Kim Smith explains.

RCMP are asking the public for help with any information or surveillance video of the incident and are specifically hoping someone who was in the area between 3 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. will come forward with footage.

Anyone with information should call Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040.

— With files from Global’s Kim Smith