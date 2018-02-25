WATCH: Security video shows explosion at downtown Fort McMurray strip mall

A dollar store in Fort McMurray, damaged in the May 2016 wildfire, is once again closed for repairs following a fire and apparent explosion at a neighbouring business.

Doug Marcinowski, co-owner of Your Dollar Store With More on Riedel Street, said he was alerted to the explosion around 4 a.m. Friday morning after the alarm system was activated.

“I was in disbelief. I [thought], ‘This can’t be happening again to us,'” Marcinowski said.

Related Fort McMurray wildfire memorial lookout to offer quiet reflection space in Abasand

Security footage from three different cameras inside the store shows an apparent explosion at the neighbouring business, South St. Burger. The dividing wall between the two businesses sustained significant damage.

Marcinowski said his store has smoke and water damage from the sprinklers and firefighting efforts.

“Totally just took me off guard. I thought, ‘Wow, here we go again.’ We just settled the last claim from 2016, and now we’re doing it again.”

Marcinowski, who now lives in Vernon, B.C., is the co-owner of two dollar stores in Fort McMurray. When the 2016 wildfires struck, his employees had to evacuate quickly along with the rest of the community.

“They just locked the door and left — didn’t shut my HVAC units down and for two months the stores sucked in all the smoke,” he said. “We ended up having to close the stores and liquidate all the inventory, repaint [and] start from scratch all over again.”

READ MORE: Report into Fort McMurray wildfire cites communications breakdown in early days

The two stores were closed for about five months following the wildfires.

“It was an absolute nightmare. When I got up there, I had to sleep in my store on a cot because there were no rooms available.”

RCMP confirm members responded to a fire Friday morning at 4:08 a.m. at South St. Burger. The incident is considered an ongoing investigation and more information is expected to be released on Monday.

Marcinowski expects his store to be closed for about a month. His second location on Powder Drive remains open.

“[We’ll] rebuild and try and put the pieces back together again,” he said. “It’ll take off again. The people of Fort McMurray are pretty faithful to us. They’re loyal and I really appreciate that.”