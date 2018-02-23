Fort McMurray wildfire memorial lookout to offer quiet reflection space in Abasand

By mid-summer, residents in Fort McMurray will have a new place to reflect on the May 2016 wildfire.

A memorial lookout is being planned in the Abasand neighbourhood. The lookout will provide a quiet place for people to remember the devastating wildfires that destroyed about 2,400 homes and other buildings.

“It’s intended to be a quiet, peaceful, reflective place to commemorate the first responders and the resiliency of our citizens in regards to the 2016 Horse River wildfire,” said Robert Billard, director of public works and transit services for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB).

READ MORE: Fort McMurray wildfire leaves many still dealing with psychological trauma

The project is in the planning stages right now, with plans to start construction in March.

There are two design options on the table, one of which puts the lookout on the ground level. The other option elevates the lookout on a three-foot platform. The RMWB is asking for the public’s feedback on the design.

Billard said the lookout will offer unbelievable views for all trail users.

“You look straight out at the Athabasca River,” he said. “You also look at the MacDonald Island area, as well as the Snye Point Park area. So it’s quite a great view.”

READ MORE: Couple rebuilding after Fort McMurray wildfire wins $1M lottery

Council approved a budget of $500,000 for the project. The municipality also received a generous $405,000 donation from the Ontario Sikh Gurdwara Council, which will be put towards the Abasand Lookout.

“We’re really hoping to come up with a lasting memorial to commemorate the wildfire in the area and also a reminder of solidarity and generosity of Canadians across Canada who supported our region in so many different ways,” Billard said.

The municipality is accepting public feedback on the two design options on its website for the next two weeks.