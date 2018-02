Halifax Regional Police are currently investigating a collision involving a school bus in the 300 block of Herring Cove Road.

Halifax police say that there were children on the bus at the time of the crash but there were no injuries.

It appears this school bus was struck on the drivers side by a mini van on Herring Cove Rd. this afternoon. By the time I arrived on scene it was empty and being moved off the road. I’ll have more details soon. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/8Pq5e7tbmu — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) February 26, 2018

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

More to come…