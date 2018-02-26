SIU clears police in use of stun gun to subdue Brampton woman
BRAMPTON, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing after a woman was injured before being charged with attempted murder.
The Special Investigations Unit says in a report released Monday that Peel Regional Police were justified in using a stun gun to subdue the 59-year-old woman during an incident in Brampton, Ont.
The SIU alleges the woman had stabbed another woman multiple times in the head with a screwdriver.
Investigators say that after officers arrived on the scene the 59-year-old woman brandished a knife and yelled at them to shoot her.
The SIU says police ordered her to drop the knife and, when she didn’t, one officer used a stun gun to subdue her.
The watchdog says the woman fell hard on her back, and was later found to have several broken bones.
In its report, the SIU says the officer’s actions were “the most reasonable course of action in the circumstances.”
