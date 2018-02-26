Donald Trump’s campaign uses image of Florida shooting survivor, asks for re-election donations in newsletter

U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign used a photo of the president, standing at the hospital bedside of a Florida high school shooting survivor, in an email blast to supporters asking for donations for his re-election campaign.

The Trump campaign sent its weekly newsletter to supporters Saturday, highlighting various topics, including making schools safer for kids. The newsletter includes a photo of the president and first lady visiting Madeleine Wilford, a 17-year-old Parkland shooting survivor.

“The nation has turned its attention to the senseless school shooting in Parkland, Florida where 17 students were murdered and at least 14 others were wounded. President Trump and the first lady visited with victims and first responders following the shooting and met incredible people they will never forget,” reads the newsletter.

As CNN points out, Trump shared the same photo of him with Wilford and her family on his Instagram page the day he visited Florida.

The Feb. 14 massacre saw 17 students and staff murdered by a former student with a legally purchased AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Since shooting, Trump has declared support for raising the age limit to 21 from 18 for buying rifles.

Trump also has asked the Justice Department to develop a regulation that would effectively ban the sale of bump stocks, an accessory used last year by a shooter who killed 58 people at a Las Vegas outdoor concert, the deadliest attack by a single gunman in U.S. history.

“The President is now engaging in an important national conversation about school safety and ways to prevent any future attacks,” the newsletter reads. “President Trump is taking steps towards banning gun bump stocks and strengthening background checks for gun purchasers. The President has made his intent very clear: ‘making our schools and our children safer will be our top priority.’”

The newsletter also boasts Trump’s infrastructure plans and the “small business confidence boom.”

Towards the end, the email blast features a “contribute” and a “visit our store” linking to his campaign website.

–with a file from Reuters