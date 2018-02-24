BC snow
February 24, 2018 3:02 pm

In photos: Snow blankets B.C.’s South Coast

By Online News Producer  Global News
Cheryl Smith/Twitter
Many across B.C.’s South Coast woke up to a fresh layer of snowfall on Saturday morning.

The region was hit with several centimetres of snowfall overnight following a blustery Friday that led to chaotic commutes.

The wintry weather eased off a bit Saturday morning, giving locals a moment to take in the scenery.

Here are some of the best photos from the latest snowstorm:

A picture from Halfmoon Bay

Kim Howcroft/Facebook

The view from the Sunshine Coast (Credit: Kathleen Laughton Harper)

Jayden Clarke of Delta enjoying the snowfall.

Michelle Clark/Facebook

 

