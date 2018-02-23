Vancouver snow chaos: snowfall causing havoc on roads, buses stuck, traffic lights out
Vancouver is getting hit hard by the snow Friday.
The heavy snow, which started around 8:35 a.m. has snarled traffic and traffic lights are out in some areas.
Traffic is very heavy along Granville Street, cars are pulled over and buses cannot make it up the hill between 11th Avenue and 16th Avenue.
Follow Translink for updates on bus and SkyTrain service.
Traffic is lined up southbound all the way to the Granville Street Bridge.
Other routes are not faring much better.
Lights are out on Broadway Street from about Yukon Street to Oak Street.
On Knight Street, between 33rd and 37th, buses are putting chains on to make it through the streets.
More to come…
